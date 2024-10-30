RPU rates could increase next year after board approves budget

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester public utility board approved their water and electric utility budget for 2025.

For electricity, there will be a four percent rate increase which equates on average to about a $4.30 increase per month.

For water, there will be a five and a half percent rate increase which equates to a $1.67 increase per month.

“We are holding to our two-year budget assumptions that was projected back in 2023, so we’ll be working in 25 to develop the two-year budget beyond then,” RPU general manager Tim McCollough said.

RPU says they are projected to come under budget for electric and water.

The water utility budget sits at $15,375 and the electric utility budget came out to around $200,722.

The budget will now go to the city council for approval, and they’ll hold that vote in December.