RPT workers rally, express frustrations at Rochester City Council meeting

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, members of the Amalgamated Transit Union and others protested against what they’re calling unfair working conditions.

Along with protests, those union members met with the Rochester City Council to express their frustration.

A lot of that anger was directed towards RPT’s parent company, TransDev, claiming some bus drivers have unpaid wages, more supervisors are being hired during a driver shortage, and non-union drivers are being brought in from out of state.

Anger was also directed towards the council for not stepping in to address concerns with TransDev.

“We’ve got a driver, it’s been a month since he’s got a paycheck, and that starts getting into whether people can pay rent, pay for food,” said Adam Buzbee, an ATU Local 1005 Union representative.

ABC 6 News has reached out to TransDev for comment on those ATU claims but is yet to receive a response.