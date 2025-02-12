RPT to hold meeting on detour changes in Kutzky Park

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is holding a meeting for Kutzky Park residents on Wednesday to discuss upcoming detour routes.

During that meeting, RPT aims to provide feedback on proposed steps to reduce the challenges that its detour routes may cause in the coming months. There will be a presentation on potential temporary solutions to ensure safe travel for buses, regular traffic, and pedestrians on affected streets.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12th, at the United Way building.