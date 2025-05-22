RPT staffing shortages continue; how Med City passengers are being affected

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- 20 to 30 trips: that’s the maximum number of routes that have been missed by Rochester Public Transit, according to RPT dispatchers, as the transit system continues to deal with staff shortages.

As a result, RPT is now urging some passengers to find new ways to get where they need to go.

The passengers at Central Park, the new downtown transit hub due to downtown construction , say they have mixed feelings about wait times and the overall experience of RPT. Some say they expect to have to wait longer due to construction, others saying changes must be done.

Adam Buzbee is a former RPT Dispatcher, and also a union representative for the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) who said why he thinks RPT is in this situation.

“Drivers don’t feel supported. We’ve had so many go over to our competitors because they just don’t want to deal with issues here because of the management team. The toxic work environment that we’ve had to work under since last November and into December,” Buzbee said.

He said that if something doesn’t get done soon, matters can only get worse.

“If they continue going down this path that they are going, we will absolutley see cut service, see more rides being missed, we will see more passengers stranded out in rainy days like this,” said Buzbee.

One passenger, Cindy Williams, has been riding with RPT for the past four years. Recently a bus she was relying on, simply didn’t show up. That was after 30 minutes of waiting for it. Her frustration reaching a boiling point.

“I would like to see them get their act together and get stuff taken care of, cause they are making it hard for people that have medical issues, and making it hard for people that just had surgery,” said Williams.

The City of Rochester released the following statement below on the issue:

Rochester Public Transit’s contracted operators, Transdev, are experiencing staffing shortages, resulting in missed trips (a single scheduled journey by a bus originating at the Downtown Transit Center). No RPT routes are suspended or permanently cancelled. Rather, when a staffing issue arises, a Transdev manager evaluates which upcoming trips that day have the lowest ridership and those that have previously experienced missed service. RPT is notifying passengers of expected missed trips via the Transit app and sharing updates with partner organizations, including the Mayo Clinic. Riders are strongly encouraged to download the Transit app and ensure notifications are turned on. Updated information is also available on the Real-time Bus Tracking website here: https://qr1.be/MIRB

RPT is working closely with Transdev to resolve this issue. Transdev has intensified recruiting and training efforts, adding weekend training sessions, to accelerate the process of preparing new drivers for service.

Riders experiencing missed trips to/from the southern part of the city are also encouraged to utilize RPT’s Microtransit service RPT GO, as an alternative during times of disrupted service.