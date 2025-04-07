RPT service changes take effect Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit is making service changes starting Monday, April 6.

Temporary changes include moving the Downtown Transit Center to Central Park and relocating stops on 2nd Street between 11th Avenue SW and 6th Avenue SW.

RPT is also making minor adjustments to route timetables considering construction detours and updating the Route 412 service path.

RPT GO, the City’s on-demand microtransit pilot program, will also expand to include Central Park as a second downtown hub.

Updated routes and schedules can be viewed here. The Transit app will be updated with the new schedules on April 6.

RPT says these changes are due to downtown construction and will be in place through summer 2026.