RPT reminds commuters about closure of Fairgrounds Park & Ride

(ABC 6 News) – For commuters who utilize Rochester Public Transit, the Fairgrounds Park & Ride will be closed May 9-10 for Gold Rush.

RPT customers who typically use the Fairgrounds Park & Ride are advised to use the RCTC Park & Ride, located on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College.

According to a press release, Route 560X will be rerouted to RCTC Park & Ride, keeping the published schedule.

Route 306 will not stop at the Park and Ride lot.

Route 250X and 203 will continue as scheduled at RCTC.

The Fairgrounds Park & Ride will re-open as normal Saturday, May 11.