RPT employees allege union violations

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Transit Employees are alleging their employer, Transdev, who is contracted for services by RPT, has violated their union agreement.

Employees said Transdev fired or suspended employees without alerting the Algomated Transit Union.

Adam Buzbee is a dispatcher for RPT and a union representative, and he said he was suspended about two weeks ago.

Buzbee said he believes his suspension was a retaliation for speaking up at a Rochester City Council meeting, encouraging the city to step in and provide the transit services rather than contracting them out.

Management reportedly told him he had been suspended for getting angry and yelling for questioning an employee without him present, which Buzbee said did not happen.

“They have been terminating people, suspending people without following proper progressive discipline, not following past practice,” Buzbee said.

Other employees agree, saying they have felt uneasy about their own jobs while at work.

“We feel harassed already, coming to work walking on egg shells, it is just not safe for drivers,” Adri Gomez, who is an RPT dispatcher, said.

Buzbee alleged the suspensions and firings have violated their union agreement.

“It seems like there in violation of the contract because we need to be alerted anytime these things happen so we have not been alerted about these,” David Stiggers, the president of ATU Local 1005, said.

In a statement to ABC 6 News, a representative from Transdev said:

“Transdev cannot comment regarding specific personnel issues but can share that the grievance process is the established and appropriate channel to resolve employee issues and concerns.”

ATU officials said they are looking into getting a mediator to help resolve these issues quickly and fairly, and get employees who were fired or suspended back on the job.