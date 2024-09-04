RPS Superintendent to update state of the district

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel is set to give his first “State of the School District” address.

The address is happening on Monday, September 16th in the John Marshall High School auditorium. It starts at 7 PM, and it is open to the public.

Pekel will be outlining his plan to meet the psychological needs of each student inside RPS, so they are able to learn and improve.