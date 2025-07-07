RPS’ Summer of Service program partners with The Landing MN

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public School Community Education’s yearly community service program, Summer of Service, is partnering with The Landing MN for the first time this year.

The annual program gives young students the opportunity to give back to their community and make a difference with a variety of service projects across the city.

From trail work in local parks to sitting with clients of groups like PossAbilities and Cascade Creek Memory Care, the kids do a little bit of everything.

“My favorite project last year was going to PossAbilities cause I just loved talking to all the people so much,” said Adele Larson, a second year participant in the 8th grade. “A lot of our jobs you don’t get to really like talk to members of the community but this one we actually got to talk and hang out with them.”

Every year the Summer of Service shows students the benefits of getting involved in and connecting with their communities.

“Just being able to tell them and show them that it’s like even though the world is so big like being in your local community and doing these things is so important because it can be hard to feel that way when you’re a kid,” said Claire Ruter, one of the program’s team leaders.

This year is a first for the Summer of Service to partner with The Landing.

All summer the students will be holding a donation drive and volunteering directly with the non-profit.

The Landing MN’s executive director, Alex Hurlebaus, says it’s critical to get young people like this involved in such a major issue like homelessness to help them understand how people end up in that situation.

“I think that when we’re able to connect with kids and people at this stage of life, we can put that seed into their mind to continue to grow their compassion and empathy and see that as a critical positive and not as a thing to be shied away from,” he said.

The donation drive is being held out of Willow Creek Middle School, and is highlighting The Landing’s need for a variety of men’s clothing items, specifically: