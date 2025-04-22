RPS students pledge to ‘recycle right’ on Touch-a-Truck Tour

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Elementary students across Rochester are pledging to recycle on Waste Management’s Touch-a-Truck Tour this week.

WM crews are heading to local schools to teach students about sustainability and a new compressed natural gas truck that picks up recycled goods from nearby neighborhoods.

Senior district manager J. Winkowski said educating children is especially important.

“This is going to be their earth that they’re going to inherit. We want to make sure that sustainability is going to be ingrained in them,” Winkowski said.

He said the tour will reach nearly 1,000 students.