RPS State of the District highlights importance of belonging

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools held its first ever State of the District address Monday night at John Marshall High School.

It was a way to highlight student voices and emphasize the importance of education.

The event began by showcasing the musical talents of the student body with the John Marshall drum line and string group and Mayo South Town Singers.

“Clubs are just a very good example because if you just need some place to be, there’s… usually a group or a club that offers what you’re looking for and sparks your interest,” said Mona Abdallah, sophomore at Century High School.

The central theme of the address was clear: students need to feel like they belong.

“I would submit that unless we get the belonging part right, we’re not gonna get the academic part right,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel.

Pekel shared data that 67% of elementary school students in Rochester feel like they belong at their school, but by the time those students reach middle school, the number drops to 37%.

A junior from John Marshall High School, Simran Ali, shared how the connection between herself and her teachers is essential to this sense of belonging.

“Many of my teachers show me great consideration and tolerance regarding my fasting. No only teachers, but staff. Setting up places for muslims to pray, giving us prayer mats,” said Ali. “Even though my religion differs from their personal beliefs, they still make the effort to make my priorities important to them as well.”

A sophomore from Mayo High School, Timmeon Pate, read a poem with a similar message.

“To teachers, let’s beat the odds this year. You are teaching the future you will live within. Apply yourself and come in with a smile every day. Just mend our minds so when we change over time we can remember all we learned at school,” said Pate.

At the night’s conclusion, Davasi Johnson, 5th grader at Pinewood Elementary School, took the stage for one last musical performance, hoping to inspire the RPS community.

“It don’t matter how young you are, always dream big to be a star,” said Johnson.

The main focus of the State of the District wasn’t to point to any one specific measure of student achievement, but rather look at the district as a whole.

Pekel shared positive achievements, such as the improvement in MCA scores this year after a previous ten year decline, but also highlighted areas where the district is still lacking, such as the need for a sense of belonging.

Overall, it was a look at the district as a whole, to see how it can continue to improve and maximize a successful future for Rochester students.