RPS school board unanimously approves SRO contract

(ABC 6 News) — At Monday night’s school board meeting, Rochester Public Schools unanimously approved the district’s Student Resource Officer contract.

The contract is an agreement between RPS and the City of Rochester and which has been in existence for 30 years.

For many years, the contract provided five SROs for RPS, but in 2023, a new agreement was put in place adding a sixth SRO, and the new contract keeps RPS’ SRO total at six.

Currently, SROs are stationed at each RPS high school (Century, John Marshall, and Mayo) with a fourth at Phoenix Academy, a fifth shared between Dakota and John Adams Middle Schools, and a sixth SRO is shared between Kellogg and Willow Creek Middle Schools.

The new agreement begins on July 1, 2025, and will last two years, ending on June 30, 2027. It will cost an estimated $1.1 million.