(ABC 6 News) — At its meeting on Tuesday, November 19, the Rochester Public Schools School Board will vote on a new contract for Superintendent Kent Pekel.

According to the meeting’s agenda, an agreement would give Pekel a new three-year contract with the following annual salaries:

$242,000 for 2025-26 school year

$252,000 for 2026-27 school year

$262,000 for 2027-28 school year

The school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.