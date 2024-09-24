RPS reveals plan if $19.4 million referendum fails

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the school board is coming together to discuss possible options if November’s referendum fails to pass again.

RPS is asking voters to fork over $20 million annually for the next 10 years. Tonight’s school board agenda details plans to fill the possible funding gap by closing three elementary schools (increasing class sizes by three students), reducing central office positions, and removing proposed student enrichment plans.