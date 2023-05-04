RPS personal employee information involved in recent cybersecurity incident

(ABC 6 News) – In a letter to Rochester Public School (RPS) families sent on Thursday, school officials say they have determined personal information belonging to some RPS employees was involved in a recent cybersecurity incident.

RPS said the personal information does include a small number of students who are or were employed by the district, however at this time there is no evidence that personal information of any students who do not work for RPS was affected.

RPS said there is also no evidence that the affected personal information has been used for identity theft or financial fraud.

RPS said they mailed notification letters to the affected individuals on Thursday.

RPS confirms the cybersecurity incident was a ransomware event and have alerted the FBI. RPS said they did not pay a ransom and could not disclose the ransomware until now as to “protect the integrity of our investigation.”

Technology and cybersecurity teams continue to work to bring RPS back to full operational capacity as soon and securely as possible, the district said.

On April 6, RPS said they discovered “irregular activity” on its network saying its technology staff responded immediately shutting down district-wide internet in order to review and address the issue. RPS was on spring break at the time, but decided to cancel classes on Monday, April 10 when students were scheduled to return.

RPS has slowly integrated more technology into their classrooms each day following the cyber incident. However, due to the technology challenges, RPS said it would not be able to conduct Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) testing in May.

RPS said they will continue to share updates as the remediation process and forensic investigation move forward.