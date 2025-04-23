RPS looks to keep School Resource Officers in the district

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Public School Board is weighing its options for keeping School Resource Officers in the district.

Three courses of action discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting include letting the following options:

Let the current agreement with Rochester Police automatically renew

Create a new two-year contract

Terminate the agreement altogether

RPD and the district both want to continue to split the costs 50-50.

However, police are asking for a $100,000 increase to boost the salaries and benefits for SRO positions, keeping them competitive in recruiting efforts.

“We just don’t have people lining up, and they don’t either. So I can understand that need for an increase in salary on their end just like we needed to do,” said Chief of Schools Jacque Peterson.

The board agreed to rework the wording for an official proposal to be presented at a future meeting.