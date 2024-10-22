RPS launches new AI chatbot to answer Ignite referendum questions

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Schools is stepping into the future to help voters learn more about this November’s Ignite referendum.

RPS will be using an AI chatbot made by a district parent who happens to be CEO of a global technology company.

The services were offered free of charge to help voters look into the Ignite Student Learning referendum before the November 5 election.

The chatbot called “Vote Smart RPS” will debut at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.