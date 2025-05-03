RPS hosts Big 9 Music Festival

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Music is filling the halls as Rochester Public Schools hosts the 91st Big 9 Music Festival.

35 ensembles are showcasing their musical abilities at Mayo High School and Bethel Lutheran Church during the longest-running music festival of its kind in the U.S.

Mayo High School alone is welcoming nearly 2000 student musicians from band, orchestra, and choir from all 12 Big 9 Conference schools.

“It’s kind of a culminating event at the end of each school year where the kids come and perform and learn from one another, and we have three clinicians that come in and give feedback to our students, so its a really, really neat event,” said Principal Troy Prigge.

The day ends with a grand finale concert at Mayo High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.