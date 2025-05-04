RPS hosts annual celebration powwow

Rochester Public Schools held a traditional powwow at Mayo High School on Saturday, honoring graduating seniors, while teaching them about indigenous culture.

The RPS American Indian program and the district’s American Indian parent advisory teamed up to put on the traditional event.

Free and open to the public, it’s a way to highlight Native American students and their families, and teach other students about their customs.

This year students from Austin were also invited, making the festivities even bigger.

“Just like the love and support out there is really great, and you really can feel it when you’re walking around,” said Kyien Lawig, a graduating senior at Mayo High School.

Graduating seniors got the chance to hit the dance floor and show off their moves as well. There was also a tiny tot special, a 50-50 raffle, a hand drum contest, along with more.