RPS fifth graders participate in annual track and field event

(ABC 6 News) — Some RPS students ditched the classroom on Thursday to spend some time outside.

All the fifth graders from RPS came together for the district’s annual track and field event.

It’s a 12-year tradition where the students take part in any of the five field events or various running events throughout the day. From individual activities like the long jump to group relays, everyone had a chance to participate.

“I think its just seeing comradery out there, like they are cheering for each other. They get excited when their friends are up there racing. Other friends from other schools are cheering for and just, you know, just having an all-around fun day and being together as a community,” said Jake Vetter, the elementary physical education team lead at RPS.

The event is planned and put together by the elementary physical education teachers.