RPS elementary students join Winter Walk to School Day 2025

Winter Walk to School Day

(ABC 6 News) — About 150 students at George W. Gibbs Elementary School in Rochester participated in Minnesota’s annual Winter Walk to School Day on Wednesday.

It is an annual statewide event that aims to get students outside and remind drivers of slowing down around schools.

Parents, mayor Kim Norton and teachers walked alongside the kids. It’s a good reminder for parents and drivers on snowy roads, said Deirdre Conroy, the Safe Routes to School Supervisor with Rochester Public Schools.

“Keep an eye out for them in the snowy seasons,” Conroy said. “Be the one that slows down to help them cross the street.”