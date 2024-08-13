RPS discusses upcoming “Ignite Student Learning” levy

(ABC 6 News) — While the primary election is on Tuesday, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is looking ahead to the general election in November.

RPS is asking for $19.4 million from voters this time around after another referendum failed last fall. On Monday, the district is giving people a chance to hear from Superintendent Kent Pekel on how they plan to use that money.

Over the past two years, the district has had to cut more than $20 million from their operating budget. If the referendum were to pass, the additional funding would help maintain staff positions, thus protecting current class sizes.

If it were to fail, though, the district would have to cut $20 million ahead of the 2025-26 school year, which would include closing multiple schools, eliminating positions, and increasing class sizes.

If you want to learn more, the League of Women’s Voters is holding a forum Monday night at the Rochester Public Library.

To watch the meeting, click here.