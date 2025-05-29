RPS appeals loss of federal grant for mental health program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Schools is appealing the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to discontinue the district’s School-Based Mental Health grant.

The grant went towards a program for RPS to prepare and license staff to provide mental health services to students.

In the appeal letter, Superintendent Kent Pekel argues that the $1.9 million federal grant helped RPS address a critical shortage in school-based mental health professionals by enabling staff already working in the school system to earn the licenses and degrees necessary to provide professional mental health services to students.

Supt. Pekel went on to state that the grant enabled RPS to commit to representing minorities as he says two-thirds of participants are people of color or Indigenous individuals while one-third are white.

Furthermore, Supt. Pekel argued that ending the grant would be a waste of federal funds that have already gone into the program through tuition, training, and stipends for current participants.

According to Supt. Pekel, six participants graduated from the program this spring while 10 others would be unable to complete it if the grant is terminated. 12 new participants were also set to join the program next year.

The discontinuation is set to go into effect December 31, 2025.