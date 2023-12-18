RPS announces delays in Attendance Options Redesign sessions

(ABC 6 News) – This afternoon, Rochester Public Schools announced they would postpone information sessions for the Attendance Option Redesign on Monday Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 19.

In the district’s announced, they stated the delay is to give staff time to prepare an “updated version of the Attendance Options Redesign proposal that we plan to announce in the coming days.”

According to RPS, rescheduled dates for information sessions will be announced soon.