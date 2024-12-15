RPD’s shop with a cop returns

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department held its 21st annual Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 14.

Each kid was paired up with an officer and given $120 to shop for gifts for their friends, family and themselves at Walmart North.

For many kids, it was an exciting opportunity to pick something special for someone they love.

For the officers, it was all about building community with the kids, and the chance to give each child a brighter Christmas.

Seeing the kids pick their gifts out is something Chief Jim Franklin looks forward to each year.

“Just seeing that happiness and the joy over this season is uh, it really pulls on your heart strings,” Franklin said.

Shop with a Cop is just one of the many events RPD does throughout the year, with the goal of building community.