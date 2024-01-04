RPD warns of uptick in vehicle theft

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, police warn of an uptick in vehicle thefts around the northwest part of the city.

RPD says, to avoid having your car stolen, you should never leave your vehicle warming up or running unattended.

Additionally, always be sure to take your keys with you, close and lock all windows and doors and never leave valuables in your car. Especially if they can be seen from the outside