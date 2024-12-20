RPD warning about winter car theft

ABC 6 NEWS — The Rochester Police Department is warning people about the dangers of leaving their car unattended while it’s running during the winter.

According to an RPD Facebook post, the department has received numerous reports of vehicles that have been stolen while they were running. The reports also include Hyundai and Kia vehicles that were stolen when not running.

The department is reminding people to never leave their car unattended while running, park in well-lit areas, close and lock all windows and doors, and to avoid leaving valuables or your keys in your car.