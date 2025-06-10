RPD to kick off Safe City Nights on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department will hold the first of four events in its summer-long Safe City Nights series on Tuesday, June 10.

The first Safe City Nights event will be held at Gibbs Elementary at 5525 56th Street NW from 6 to 10 p.m. Tonight’s event will feature free food and fun activities with police officers, firefighters, and other public safety and City partners.

Activities and attractions for Safe City Nights will vary by event, but some examples include K9 team demonstrations, Rochester Fire Department demonstrations, music from a live DJ, and more.

The next Safe City Nights will be on July 8 at Jefferson Elementary.