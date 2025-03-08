RPD to host Community Police Academy

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are a crime junkie, now is your chance to get some inside experience.

The Rochester Police Department is hosting a free eight-week Community Police Academy.

If things like processing a crime scene, narcotics enforcement, or even working with K-9 officers fascinate you, then this academy is for you.

It begins April 3 and runs through May 22. It takes place in the evening from 6:30-9 p.m.

To participate, you must live or work in Rochester, be at least 18 years old, and subjected to background check.

To apply, click here.