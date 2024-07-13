RPD to help with Republican National Convention

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Republican National Convention is just days away, and some Minnesotans are lending a hand.

According to Milwaukee Police, the Rochester Police Department along with officers in Bloomington will help to hold down security.

Deputies from both Hennepin and Ramsey Counties will also be making the trip.

Former President Donald Trump is also expected to announce his Vice President pick on Monday.