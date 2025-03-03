UPDATE: RPD says missing teenager has been located and is safe

(ABC 6 News) — As of about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Asianne Chanty has been located and is safe, according to RPD.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Asianne Chanty, 15, has not been heard from by family members since Friday, February 28.

According to RPD, Asianne was seen on camera on Monday around 2 a.m. knocking on doors in the area of 1st St SW and 16th Avenue SW. She was then again seen around 6:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of 4th St NW.

RPD says Asianna is five feet tall with longer black hair.

Anyone who has had contact with Asianne or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 507-328-6800.