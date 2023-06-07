RPD responds to two drug overdoses Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said on Wednesday morning that officers responded to two drug overdoses in northwest Rochester on Tuesday night.

RPD said just after 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a 22-year-old male who was unresponsive. Officers arrived and found the male had regained consciousness. Officers learned that Narcan was given to the male prior to officers arriving on scene. The male refused medical attention and was left in the care of family members. RPD said they believe the male took a counterfeit blue M30 pill that most likely contained fentanyl.

RPD responded to another residence just after 11:00 p.m. regarding a 33-year-old male who was overdosing. Officers arrived and found the mail unresponsive and administered Narcan. First responders from the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also provided medical care to the male. He was transported to Saint Marys Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time and RPD said it is unsure of what the substance was that caused the overdose.

This comes as RPD responded to four overdoses — one fatal — in less than a 72-hour span from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4.

RPD said it is investigating each incident and warns that drug sellers can be held responsible for overdose deaths.

RPD works to provide non-arrest pathways to treatment and recovery for individuals struggling with drug addiction. Information about the Police Assisted Recovery Program is available, HERE.