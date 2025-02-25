RPD responds to T-bone crash

(ABC 6 News) – Officers from the Rochester Police Department were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Northeast part of town on Tuesday morning.

According to RPD, officers were dispatched to River Road Northeast and 37th Street Northeast at around 7:45 a.m. As of 8:13 a.m., officers were still on scene.

Preliminary notes indicated on vehicle T-boned another. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story, and we will have more details as they become available.