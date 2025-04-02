RPD responds to shooting in Rochester on Tuesday night; no injuries reported at the scene

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday night at around 9:40 p.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on the 700 block of 7th Street SE.

According to RPD, a woman reported another woman, identified as 28-year-old Mercedes Meyers, shot at her following a verbal exchange. The woman claimed she and Meyers knew each other.

RPD officers later located Meyers at a residence on the 1700 block of 50th Street NW.

Meyers faces felony assault charges. No one was injured.