RPD reports dead body found early Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to northwest Rochester shortly after 7 a.m. on a report of a deceased person.

Officers responded to the scene at North Park, 6035 Hillsboro Drive NW where they found the deceased person.

RPD is now working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause and manner of their death.

An investigation is ongoing, and RPD says there is no known danger to the public.