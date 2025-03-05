RPD releases annual report for 2024

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department has released its annual report for 2024.

Rochester saw five homicides during 2024 after averaging just one from 2021-2023. One of those murders involves the shooting of 28-year-old Dahir Dahir back in November. No arrests have been made in that case.

Related: Identity of Rochester homicide victim revealed

Meanwhile, person-in-crisis calls continue to rise in the Med City, a trend since 2021. They rose 8% last year compared to 2023, but compared to 2021, they are up 72%.

Finally, the report notes that the amount of guns recovered by RPD has increased by 37% from 2023 to 2024. This comes as shootings dropped in the city with 19 in 2023 compared to 13 in 2024.

To look at the full report, click here.