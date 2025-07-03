UPDATE: One person dead after shooting in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Northwest Rochester on Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 41st Street NW around 11:30 a.m. They found a man who had been shot outside of an apartment building.

Lifesaving measures were given to the man, but he died on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and ABC 6 News will continue bringing you new information as it becomes available.

