RPD: Photos released of suspected vandals

(Rochester Police Department) – The Rochester Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying the individuals responsible for causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a home in northwest Rochester.

PREVIOUS STORY:

UPDATE: No arrests or suspects identified in Rochester rep vandalism case – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RPD recently received enhanced images of the suspects and is urging anyone who recognizes them to contact police at (507) 328-6800. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org. (It is helpful to include a way to contact you if we have any questions, but we will respect your request to remain anonymous).

The incident occurred on August 3 around 4:30 a.m. The homeowners contacted police later that morning when they discovered several racially motivated statements and symbols painted on and around their home.

RPD is deeply committed to addressing incidents of this nature very seriously. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, which remains open and active.