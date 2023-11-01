RPD: ‘Person of interest’ detained after stabbing at The Gates

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are responding to a stabbing at the Gates of Rochester, according to PIO Amanda Grayson.

The call came in at 2:23 p.m., according to law enforcement.

The victim has been transported to St. Marys with life-threatening injuries, and a person of interest has been detained by law enforcement, Grayson said.

Both the alleged victim and suspect are male, Grayson added.

According to ABC 6 News, law enforcement has blocked off the left side of The Gates as residents pull into the complex from 41st Street NW.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.