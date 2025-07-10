RPD: One arrested after “extensive vandalism” was found at the Hilltop House Wednesday night

(ABC 6 News) — One person has been arrested after RPD officers responded to a report of property damage at Hilltop House Wedding & Events on Wednesday night.

According to RPD, officers responded to the report shortly before 10 p.m. and found “extensive vandalism” which included graffiti.

The suspect, 45-year-old Tiffany Kline, was located at the property with paint and other supplies and faces multiple charges, including 1st-degree damage to property of over $1000.