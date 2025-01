(ABC 6 News) — On Monday at around 11:20 a.m., RPD officers responded to a suspected overdose in the 900 block of 11th Ave NW.

Once on the scene, officers located a 25-year-old Rochester man who had collapsed outside. The man had difficulty responding and was transported to the emergency room for treatment.

RPD says evidence of drug use was located at the scene. The current condition of the man is unclear at this time.