UPDATE: RPD officers clear scene at Apache Mall

(ABC 6 News) — According to an RPD representative, officers are gradually clearing the scene. No suspicious person was located.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — RPD officers are currently reporting to the Apache Mall because of what they are calling a “suspicious circumstance call.”

ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram was at Rochester’s Sorrelina’s and said a police officer told the manager to head inside the restaurant because RPD is on the lookout for an armed suspect.

RPD has not confirmed any armed suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.