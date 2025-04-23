RPD officer honored by Autism Awareness

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester police sergeant is being recognized for his work to find the missing.

Sgt. Greg Jeardeau received the Project Lifesaver Lifetime Achievement Award from Autism Awareness for his commitment to finding those considered at risk of wandering away.

Sgt. Jeardeau has been a longtime leader of Project Lifesaver, which uses radio technology and bracelets to find missing people.