RPD names first ever female police captain

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a milestone moment for the Rochester Police Department as on Thursday, it named its first ever female police captain.

Captain Jennifer Hodgman will now lead RPD’s Community Services division, dedicated to fostering relationships in the city while helping reduce crime.

Captain Hodgman grew up in Dodge County and has served just over 20 years with RPD.