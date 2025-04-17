RPD looking for suspects in carjacking

(ABC 6 News) – Two suspects are still at large following a carjacking in Rochester early Thursday morning, according to Rochester Police Department.

RPD says officers were dispatched to a reported carjacking outside an apartment building on 41st St NW around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 17.

According to the police report, two suspects approached a parked vehicle with a handgun and demanded the two people inside the car get out. They complied and the suspects took off with the vehicle.

Officers found the car driving nearby and tried conducting a traffic stop, but the suspects kept going. Eventually, they stopped and escaped on food near 16th Ave NW and 41st St NW. They have not been located yet.

An investigation is ongoing.