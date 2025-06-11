RPD looking for suspect in incident on bike path

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department is looking for a suspect who inappropriately touched a woman on a Rochester bike path.

RPD says it happened around 10 a.m. on June 8 along the bike path near the 800 block of 16th Street SW. A woman claims a man approached her from behind and grabbed her before simulating sexual acts. She was able to escape and the suspect fled the scene.

That suspect is described as a thing Black man in his 20s who is about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins beanie and red pants.

It’s similar to a report from April this year, when a man similar to this description inappropriately touched a woman near the Soldier’s Field Area.

RPD asks anyone with information about the suspect or either incident to contact Detective Craig Jacobsen at 507-328-6800.