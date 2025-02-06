RPD leans on Salt & Light Partners through trauma

(ABC 6 News) — For many RPD officers, not every day is a good day.

For many of us, hearing the sirens means help is on the way, but sometimes, that call for help doesn’t end the way anyone wants.

Rochester Police Sergeant Eric Prink knows that first hand because in his six-year career, he has seen things he wishes he hadn’t.

“What do you say to someone?” Sergeant Prink said. “We weren’t highly trained on telling someone that their kid died.”

Tragic events like what happened this summer after a train struck and killed a 23-year-old man near downtown can wear on officers.

Thankfully, that’s when Salt & Light Partners comes on the scene.

“When they go into a scene where there’s someone that’s probably having the worst day of their life, and they have somebody to support them there that wasn’t there before. Then they know that they can count on their law enforcement. They can count on firefighters. They can count on any first responder to be there for them,” said George Beech, the executive director for Salt and Light Partners.

After those tough calls, Salt & Light Partners is waiting for the first responders to make sure that they’re okay, too.

“We want to be available to our law enforcement officers and firefighters so that on their worst day, they’ll feel comfortable giving us a call,” Beech said.

It is what keeps these officers going healthy, emotionally, and spiritually to help that next person.

The organization is all possible because of generous donations from the community, and they cannot do it without you.

That is why Salt & Light Partners is hosting the Hearts for Heroes Gala on March 14 for all the local first responders and chaplains. If you would like to buy a ticket, you can do so by clicking here.