RPD launches Drones as First Responders program

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department announced on Monday that it is enhancing its Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) with the launch of Drones as First Responders (DFR).

According to RPD, the public safety initiative uses drones to provide visibility at a scene, many times as the first “responder” to arrive.

RPD said in a release that the expansion will add two permanently docked drones in strategic positions to deliver broad city coverage.

“Drones as First Responders is a transformative step forward for the Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Community. By providing real-time situational awareness, this innovative technology enhances both public and officer safety and strengthens our ability to respond effectively to incidents,” said RPD Chief Jim Franklin.

The DFR program is fully funded for five years through a Mayo Clinic Community Engagement Grant.