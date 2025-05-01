RPD investigating viral video of woman making racial slurs on a playground; lawmakers respond

(ABC 6 News) — Earlier this week, a video of a woman on a Rochester playground making racial slurs went viral on social media.

The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that it is “gathering information and actively looking into the matter” after receiving multiple calls regarding the video.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lawmakers have also responded to the video. Senator Liz Boldon and Representatives Andy Smith, Kim Hicks, and Tina Liebling released the following statement:

“We commend the gentleman who recorded the encounter for standing up and protecting one of our youngest community members, a five-year-old boy, from this targeted hate. We condemn these vile acts of racism in the strongest way possible. This disgusting rhetoric has no place in our community, and we’re grateful that a bystander took action and prevented further escalation by the perpetrator.

“This type of learned hate has been fueled by the Trump Administration’s own rhetoric, empowering those with hate in their heart to shamelessly spread it around. This has created real consequences for our friends, family members, and neighbors. We must all take the initiative to call out hatred and bigotry wherever we see it and have conversations with those close to us, including our children, about why we must not follow in the footsteps of these bullies, no matter if they’re in the White House or on the playground.”