RPD investigating shots fired

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department has confirmed a shooting in northwest Rochester early Sunday morning.

According to RPD, it happened around 12:13 a.m. at the 200 block of 10th Street NW.

Callers told RPD they heard seven shots fired. When RPD arrived at the scene, officers found shell casings.

There were no injuries, victims or damage discovered by police.

No suspects have been identified or arrests made at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.